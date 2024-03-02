RAYE wondered "what the hell was happening" as she was named Artist of the Year at the BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard.

The 26-year-old singer had been nominated for a record-breaking seven awards at the annual ceremony and had already collected Song of the Year, Best R'nB Act, Songwriter of the Year and Best New Artist when it was revealed that she had beaten off competition from the likes of Dua Lipa, Little Simz and Dave for the coveted prize.

Speaking live on stage at London's O2 Arena on Saturday (02.03.24), she said: "Thank you to the BRITs. There are so many ridiculously incredible artists here so this is especially overwhelming. Man, what is happening?

The 'Prada' hitmaker then became emotional as she gave a shoutout to her team and close family and friends as she joked that her winning streak had been "unfair" and headed off stage to "finally" have her first drink of the evening.

She said:"Shoutout to Croydon, South London. Shoutout to my team, my sisters and my best friend Carly. I love you so much, don't start Thank you, this is unfair, this is unfair, this is wild! Somebody take this mic off me so I can finally have my first drink of the night!"

Just before collecting another gong of the night, RAYE gave a performance where she sat at a piano and sung 'Ice Cream Man', 'Prada' and 'Escapism', which hours earlier had been named Song of the Year.

Earlier in the evening, RAYE admitted she was struggling to take it all in.

She told red carpet hosts Layton Williams and DJ Harriet Rose: "It's a joke. I was trying and hustling for years. It's too much. My main thing tonight is that I have to enjoy it. Otherwise what is the point.

"It's really hard to process things in real time."