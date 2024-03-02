Dua Lipa has won Best Pop Act at the BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard.

The 28-year-old pop star broke RAYE's winning streak when she collected the coveted gong at the annual ceremony on Saturday (02.03.24) after a year that has seen her release the smash-hit track 'Dance the Night' from 'Barbie' and walked up to the stage just over an hour after opening the proceedings with a performance of her new track 'Training Season' from her forthcoming studio album.

Speaking live on stage, she said: "Amazing, thank you so much. I guess for more reasons than one, my fans are the reason that I'm standing here today. So I wanna say a massive thank you to each and every single one of you who voted for me to be here today. This means so much, I'm so so happy to be here. You guys give me this radical sense of confidence that I can do anything and I can try and I can experiment. You guys are there for me and the love and the optimism is what inspires me.

"But beyond that, it takes a village. So I wanna take my 'dadager' [Dukajin Lipa]. And my team, they all work so incredibly hard. Joel and Jess and everyone at Warner Records because they've looked after me since the beginning. Gosh, I don't want to forget anyone.

"Please can everyone just give it up for my band and my dancers?"

The 'Houdini' hitmaker - who received her first BRIT Award in 2021 for her second album 'Future Nostalgia' - had beaten off competition for the gong from Calvin Harris, Charli XCX, Olivia Dean and Raye, who had been nominated for seven awards and had already collected three of them with Best New Artist, R'n'B Artist and Artist of the Year.