Kylie Minogue became emotional when she accepted the Global Icon Award at the BRIT Awards with Mastercard.

The 55-year-old pop superstar began her music career in the late 1980s and has gone on to become the best-selling Australian artist of all time with more than 80 million records sold but admitted that when collecting the prize on Saturday's (02.03.24) ceremony that she still sometimes feels like a teenager who could only dream of such things.

She said: "I really tried hard to think about something to say but I knew I couldn't plan anything. I knew it would be all about the emotion.

"For some of you, it's been a lifetime - 36 years and counting. The thing that really gets me is a love of music and connection with people. Wherever you are, watching at home...I have people in this room who I've worked with for years. There's a part of me that's still a 14-year-old girl in her room dreaming of making music and being in this industry. I met some of the BRIT students before and I feel you, I feel your promise and I'm so excited. Here I am with this so anything is possible. You have my heart forever and always, thank you so much."

The legendary pop star then closed out the BRIT Awards with a performance showcasing her biggest hits from her career, starting out with her 2023 summer smash 'Padam Padam' before changing costumes for her signature track 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head', which became the biggest-selling single of the 2000s.

Switching up into a flowing white slit-dress for the final portion of her performance, Kylie closed out the night with a medley of her 2001 hit 'Love at First Sight' from her album 'Fever' and dedicated her final track 'All the Lovers' to all of her fans around the world.