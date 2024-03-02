RAYE brought her grandmother up on stage to accept the Album of the Year Awards at the BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard.

The 26-year-old singer had been nominated for a total of seven awards at the annual ceremony and her debut record 'My 21st Century Blue' also scooped the coveted accolade and broke down in tears with her grandmother Agatha stood beside her.

Speaking live on stage at London's O2 Arena on Saturday (02.03.24), she said: "You just don't understand what this means to me. I wanna thank Mike Sabbath, executive producer. I love you, my best friend. I want to thank my grandmother for her prayers. My grandma is awake until three A.M praying for me and my beautiful sisters. My middle name is Agatha and this is Agatha Dawson, ladies and gentlemen."

The 'Escapism' singer struggled to get through her speech because of her tears and even apologised for "ugly crying" on television as she held her grandmother close.

She added: "I'm so sorry, I want to thank all of the writers...I...I'm ugly crying on national television. I love music. All I wanted to be was an artist and now I'm an artist with an Album of the Year. Thank you so much, come on grandma, let's go."

Meanwhile, US megastar Miley Cyrus won her first BRIT Award as she received International Song of the Year for her global smash 'Flowers', just weeks after winning her first GRAMMY Award following her 2023 comeback.

In a video message, she said: "Hello to everybody at the BRITs, thank you so much for voting 'Flowers' for International Song of the Year. It's incredible to win but the real award is having this song loved all around the world. I know this video is a little short but I just wanted it to match my dress!"