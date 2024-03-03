Paul Dano thinks writing is the "hardest part" of making a movie.

The 39-year-old actor is known for his roles in 'Little Miss Sunshine' and '12 Years a Slave' but co-wrote and directed the 2018 film 'Wildlife' and is hoping to step behind the camera once again at some point next year.

He told RogerEbert.com: " I think writing is the hardest part. It takes me a while. And with acting—that’s what I’ve been doing—so it involves taking a break from that, which is what I’m doing now because my wife [Zoe Kazan] is in a play six days a week, and I’m at home with the two kids and writing.

"My dream is to try to make something in ’25. We’ll see if that comes to fruition. I’ve got a couple things that I’ve been writing, and I think they’re getting close to be able to do something with them. But, yes, I think I will. I hope I will."

The 'Spaceman' star also revealed that whilst he is completely comfortable rewatching things that he has written or directed, he never looks back at anything he has appeared in.

He said: "No. I think there’s probably things that are long enough ago now that I could get over myself and say, 'OK. You weren’t so bad.' I can probably feel OK about it. No. That is the funny thing about acting. And it’s not something I feel with writing or directing. Something about acting is different. It’s just a strange profession in that regard. No. Usually, I’m so tired that I just want to have a laugh, if anything. Then maybe read for a few moments after the laugh, and then just go to bed."