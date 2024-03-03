Melinda Messenger is "still shocked" by the reaction to her rocking grey hair.

The 53-year-old former glamour model - who ditched her TV career almost a decade ago and now runs a successful psychotherapy business - caused a stir when she revealed she'd ditched the hair dye to sport her natural hair colour last year, and she said it changed what was meant to be a "freeing" experience to the complete opposite.

She told Platinum magazine: "Yes, I was! I'm still shocked about it. I couldn't understand why my hair colour was so significant, and people are still talking to me about it now. I was astounded, because I had people calling me up to say they d been watching the story on the BBC news. But it's just my hair colour. Embracing my greys was meant to be freeing. And then, ironically, it became very un-freeing because there were huge expectations [for me to stay grey]. But it's fine.

Ultimately, it's about living the life we want to live and not the life that others expect us to.

Why does it matter if you've coloured your hair or not coloured your hair? Mine might be pink in six months. Who knows?!"

Melinda - who has three children with ex-husband Wayne Roberts - is engaged to Dr Raj Joshi after meeting on 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins' and she has admitted she was not looking for love at the time.

She said: "Yeah, I mean, I won't say too much, but it was the last thing I expected, she says. It was interesting timing, because I'd just completed my training, and my children are all grown up now, so maybe the timing was right. I'm a great believer that when the timing's right for something, it happens. And again, I think when you're not looking for something, that's when it usually comes and knocks at the door, in the most unexpected places?"