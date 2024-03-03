NASA is searching for four people to live on a Mars simulation.

The US space agency is seeking volunteers for an experiment that will involve them being locked up for more than a year inside Mars Dune Alpha – a 1,700-square-foot structure at Johnson Space Center in Texas.

The futuristic building is designed to accurately replicate conditions on the Red Planet.

The volunteers will conduct simulated spacewalks and provide information on their "physical and behavioural health" as they have to cope with isolation and separation from their families.

Each participant will be paid $10 for every waking hour spent inside the base, around $60,000 overall.

NASA said: "The analog mission will be as Mars-realistic as feasible, which may include environmental stressors such as resource limitations, isolation, equipment failure, and significant workloads.

"The major crew activities during the analog may consist of simulated spacewalks including virtual reality, communications, crop growth, meal preparation and consumption, exercise, hygiene activities, maintenance work, personal time, science work, and sleep."