Aston Merrygold has had his third child with wife Sarah Lou.

The JLS singer, 36, who met the dance teacher in 2012 before marrying her in 2022, announced the news by sharing a video on his Instagram Stories of the tot wearing a ‘Hello World’ top.

Alongside the clip the pair announced their child’s name, captioning it: “Hello world, my names Riley Skye Merrygold.”

Fans took to the comment section to say they loved the gender neutral name, recently used for the main character in Pixar’s ‘Inside Out’ film.

Aston’s JLS bandmate Marvin Humes, 38, commented on the post: “Love you all..couldn’t be happier for you all..A GIRL.”

Reality star Emma McVey said online: “Ahhh congratulations! What a beautiful name too.”

‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ winner Giovanni Fletcher, 39, also added: “Congratulations to you all! Welcome to the world Riley!”

And former ‘The Pussycat Dolls’ singer Kimberly Wyatt, 42, said online: “Oh wow!!!!! Congrats.”

Aston and Sarah already have children Grayson Jax, who they had in 2018 – a year after they got engaged.

Sarah gave birth to their second son Macaulay Shay in June 2020.

After getting engaged on Christmas Day in 2017 the couple announced they had got hitched in an Instagram post.

They revealed they were expecting their third child in September, sharing a video of their sons finding out about the upcoming arrival of their sister along with a scan and positive pregnancy test.

JLS were runners-up to Alexandra Burke, 35, on the fifth season of ‘The X Factor’ in 2008 and Sarah was a backing dancer for JLS.

Aston went on to judge the talent show ‘Got to Dance’ in 2013, before appearing on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ four years later.