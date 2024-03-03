Whoopi Goldberg landed her latest film role after storming out of her house to complain about noisy on-set activity on her street.

‘The Color Purple’ star, who has taken the part of Stagecoach Mary in director Mario Van Peebles’ Western ‘Outlaw Posse’, is said to have yelled at the crew before she ended up chatting to the filmmaker about her future in acting before he offered her the role.

Mario, 67, probably best known for directing and starring in ‘New Jack City’ alongside Ice-T, 66, told Page Six: “I did not cast Whoopi. Whoopi cast herself. “I was directing a show on the (Hulu drama) ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’ in New Jersey, and this neighbour came over all irate yelling, ‘Who is making all that racket,’ and it was Whoopi.

“When she realised I was directing, I asked her what do you want do next, and she said, ‘I want do a Western’, and I said, ‘I’m getting ready to do a Western.’ “Then she said, ‘Do you know who Stagecoach Mary is?,’ and I said ‘Yes.’”

Stagecoach Mary was a mail carrier who became the first black woman to be employed as a major route postwoman in the US.

Mario added: “She did not do it for free. I still had to pay her and I would not want her to do it for free, but she did it for the right reasons.

“I have my own rule when it comes to casting for a movie: no matter who or what the person is… if we were all at camp and we were 12 years old, would I wanna play with you?

“If the answer is yes – ‘She will be fun to play with!’ – then, yes, you are in the movie.”

A private screening of the new Western was held at Regal Union Square Theatre, New York, on Thursday (29.02.24) attended by Whoopi, French Montana and Joey Bada$$.

Also starring in the film, out now, are Neal McDonough, Edward James Olmos, Cedric The Entertainer, Cam Gigandet, DC Young Fly and John Carroll Lynch.