Treat Williams has been honoured on the ‘Blue Bloods’ police drama.

The actor, who died last June aged 71 after a motorcycle accident, was paid tribute on the long-running show after the fate of his character Lenny Ross was shared in the third episode of season 14.

Lenny was revealed in the episode to have died from cancer after being diagnosed with the disease during Treat’s final appearance on season 13 of the series last May.

Treat played the character for six episodes of ‘Blue Bloods’ between 2016 to 2023 and Deadline has reported his character’s death was revealed in a storyline that saw Frank (played by Tom Selleck) conflicted over his loyalty to his late best friend and ex-partner.

Frank says in the episode about Lenny: “He was my best friend. And I’m gonna honour that by doing what’s best for his daughter… Lenny Ross was my oldest friend, my closest confidant, my getaway driver and I lost him this week. And it hurts like hell.

“But Lenny would hate it if we got all teary and quiet and sad, so Lenny: ‘We’ll miss ya. And save me a seat at your table, and I’ll see ya on down the road.’”

Treat was also honoured at the end of the episode when a photo of him with his arm around Tom, 79, was shown alongside a message that read: “In memory of our great friend, Treat Williams 1951-2023.”

Tom said in a statement to People at the time of Treat’s death: “It has been said that we are all just passing time and occupy our chair very briefly. My friend Treat was aptly named and occupied his chair so well. I will miss him but I will not forget him. Well done, my friend.”