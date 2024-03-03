Da’Vine Joy Randolph is focusing on her “self-care” ahead of this year’s Oscars.

The 37-year-old actress is nominated for best supporting actress for her role as grieving mum Mary in ‘The Holdovers’ and says the last six months of work and promotion has made her feel like she is the army.

She told People about how she is preparing for the Academy Awards amid feeling tired and stressed: “It really comes down to self-care. It’s a marathon these six months. It’s surreal.

“I feel like I’m in the Navy or the Marines. I’ve never experienced anything (like this.)”

Da’Vine added she is in “unknown territory” in her career, saying: “Everyone is just saying pace yourself, try to stay as present as possible, stay hydrated and take good care of yourself because it’s a marathon.

“I’m mind blown. I haven’t fully processed it, but (being nominated) was overwhelming in the best way possible.

“And to feel all of the love and the support has been so tremendous.

“I think it’s just a beautiful reminder. It’s bigger than us. What we do actually really matters, it helps people and it makes people happy or feel seen or heard.

“That’s why I do what I do.”

Her character Mary Lamb in ‘The Holdovers’, which stars Paul Giamatti, 56, as a jaded professor – who is also nominated for a best actor Oscar for his part – is a school cook who stays at a New England boarding school over the Christmas holidays in 1970.

She has already landed multiple accolades for her work in the role, including at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards in January.

Da’Vine is up against other nominees in the Best Supporting Actress category at this year’s Oscars including Emily Blunt, 41, for ‘Oppenheimer’, Danielle Brooks, 34, for ‘The Color Purple’, America Ferrera, 39, for ‘Barbie’ and Jodie Foster, 61, for ‘Nyad’.

‘The Holdovers’, has a total of five nominations, including best picture, with the 96th Academy Awards set to be held on 10 March at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, from 7pm.