Jennifer Garner still mourns the loss of her late dog Martha Stewart.

The ‘Elektra’ actress, 51, has a collection of animals including a dog named Birdie, a cat named Moose, another dog named Kitty and a puppy called Bugs, and was left devastated when the white Labrador passed away.

She told the ‘We Rate Dogs’ YouTube channel the dog still has her “heart” as she was the “goodest good girl that ever lived”.

Jennifer added the white Labrador was given to her as a gift by the producers of her film ‘13 Going on 30’ after the 2004 romantic comedy wrapped filming, and she joked she used the pup to “bribe” herself onto the real Martha Stewart’s cooking show.

Jennifer added: “I was a fan of Martha’s and she was not inviting me. And I wanted to cook with her, and she didn’t care. So anyway, it worked.”

The actress also said she chose a bewildering mix of names for her menagerie of pets – replying “Yes” when asked if her name choices for her animals were “intentionally confusing”.

Jennifer’s eight-year-old golden retriever Birdie joined the actress for her YouTube interview held in Los Angeles' Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, and as he was led around on a leash to explore the canine-friendly surroundings, the actress revealed how he joined her family.

Referring to her daughter Violet, 18, the mum-of-three said: “My eldest (child) was two and decided she needed her own dog. She talked about it all the time.

“And I said, ‘When you’re 10, that’s the age when one might get their own dog.’

“And I thought she’d forget because she was just two. But now, we have Birdie – she did not forget.”

Jennifer also has children Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with her actor ex-husband Ben Affleck, 51.