Sydney Sweeney has hit back at critics who accused her of having a fling with her ‘Anyone But You’ co-star Glen Powell.

The ‘Euphoria’ actress, 26, was at the centre of accusations she and the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ star, 35, were having an affair while they shot the romantic comedy in Australia, and Sydney has now used her opening monologue on ‘Saturday Night Live’ to hit back at the allegations.

She said: “The craziest rumour I’ve seen is that while I was filming ‘Anyone But You,’ I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell.

“That’s obviously not true. Me and my fiancé (Jonathan Davino) produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot.

“And I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me.”

Looking at the camera crew, Sydney then asked: “Can we cut to him?” before Glen was seen in the audience with a stunned look on his face.

The actress exclaimed: “That’s not my fiancé! He’s in my dressing room and we have a great show for you tonight!”

Sydney and Glen later paired up for another skit, which saw the actress on a dinner date with her boyfriend – who she tells: “I cheated on you with my boss and I think we should break up.”

Glen then appeared at the couple’s table, saying: “Hey babycakes, want to get out here?” – with the crowd cheering as they left together.

Affair rumours of Sydney and Glen’s affair began to spread, Glen broke up with his girlfriend Gigi Paris in April 2023 – leading to her unfollowing both him and Sweeney on social media.

Around the same time, Sydney’s fiancée Jonathan, 38, was photographed leaving the actress’ home in Los Angeles home with their dog and luggage.

But both Sydney and Glen have repeatedly shut down rumours they were secretly an item, with the actress telling Variety in August about making ‘Anyone But You’ with him: “It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker.”

Glen added Sydney was “the easiest person to have chemistry with”, adding: “We make each other laugh. She’s awesome, obviously one of the most talented actresses we have.

“This movie has felt like a rom-com in itself because Sydney is very easy to pretend fall in love with.”