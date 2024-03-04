Lala Kent is pregnant with her second child.

The 33-year-old reality TV star is already mum to two-year-old daughter Ocean - with her ex-boyfriend Randall Emmett - and now she has confirmed she's got baby number two on the way after exploring options including IVF and sperm donors in a bid to give her little girl a sibling,

Lala shared the happy news in a post on Instagram alongside a picture of Ocean with her mum's baby bump, writing: "I’m expanding my pod."

She added a reference to a vitamin company as she went on: "A @maryruthorganics cheers to a new addition to my little family."

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star previously admitted she longed to give her daughter a sibling and in January, she revealed she was "into the journey" as she explored her fertility options.

She told PEOPLE: "We're into the journey! We're actually hauling ass full-steam ahead."

Lala added: "I think Ocean is going to freak out when another baby comes into the mix because she's obsessed with babies and I think she's going to be extremely hands-on ... "

She also spoke about her dream of becoming a mother again during an appearance on her her'Give Them Lala' podcast in December, explaining: "I did not expect my life to be this way. But I’m certainly thrilled that we are given options to bring kids into the world.

"I know I want another baby. So whatever I need to do to make that happen ... IVF, sperm donor, IUI [intrauterine insemination] ... any of it. I just want Ocean to have a sibling."

Lala also told Cosmopolitan magazine she did not want to "gamble" her family plans by waiting for the right partner to come along. She said: "It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, 'You're going to find somebody.' And I got to thinking, 'Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person?'

"I will not gamble on me having my child," she says. "And I just don't think that finding a partner and falling in love with someone has anything to do with bringing a child into the world."