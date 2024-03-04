Bit Reactor’s ‘Star Wars’ game is still in development.

The studio has been developing a strategy title with Respawn Entertainment, though the project’s future was thrown into jeopardy when Electronic Arts – who own Respawn – announced it would be scrapping several of their games, including another ‘Star Wars’ first-person-shooter. But Bit Reactor have now confirmed that their title remains “unaffected”.

Taking to X, the company posted: “Last week was difficult for the industry, and more so because of our strong relationships within the other teams at Respawn. But for those asking, we are still hard at work, and our game was unaffected by last week’s news.”

According to Insider Gaming, the unannounced first-person-shooter was due to be an open world game where players took on the role of a Mandalorian bounty hunter set between the events of ‘Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith’ and ‘Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope’.

Previously, EA CEO Andrew Wilson announced that the company would be axing around 670 jobs and cancelling a number of upcoming titles in an effort to move away from “development of future licensed IP that we do not believe will be successful in our changing industry”.

In a statement posted to EA’s website, Andrew wrote: “Our primary goal is to provide team members with opportunities to find new roles and paths to transition onto other projects. Where that’s not possible, we will support and work with each colleague with the utmost attention, care, and respect.”

Despite cancelling several titles, President of EA Entertainment and Technology Laura Miele confirmed that work on a sequel to ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ was still in the works.

In a follow-up statement on the company’s website, she wrote: “As we've looked at Respawn's portfolio over the last few months, what's clear is the games our players are most excited about are Jedi and Respawn's rich library of owned brands. Knowing this, we have decided to pivot away from early development on a Star Wars FPS Action game to focus our efforts on new projects based on our owned brands while providing support for existing games.”