Maya Jama celebrated presenting the 2024 BRIT Awards by partying at the BACARDÍ Rum MoveGood bash on Saturday night (02.03.24).

The 29-year-old TV star hosted the ceremony at The O2 along with Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp and after Global Icon winner Kylie Minogue closed the show with a medley of her biggest hits, Maya headed across London to the exclusive after-party held at The Brewery.

DJ Manny Norté provided the music for the famous revellers, which included Maya, Giggs, Aitch, Ella Eyre, FLO, Samira Mighty, Tyrique Hide, Ella Thomas and Chloe Burrows.

Attendees were served special BACARDÍ Rum cocktails inspired by the BRITs, including Norté Spice, Sip ‘n’ Step, It’s a Bat Ting, The Manny and Move Good.

Maya turned heads in a sheer black dress with plunging neckline held together by lace detailing which showed off her enviable hourglass figure.

The 'Love Island' presenter presided over an historic night as Raye took home a record-breaking six gongs, including Artist of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year for 'My 21st Century Blues'.

The evening was dominated by female artists with Dua Lipa named best Pop Act, Miley Cyrus receiving the prize for best International Song for 'Flowers' and SZA winning in the International Artist of the Year category.