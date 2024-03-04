Google and the XPRIZE Foundation have teamed up to offer a $5 million prize to those who can come up with practical uses for quantum computers.

The tech giant and non-profit wants researchers to see if quantum computers can solve real-world challenges and the prize will take place over three years.

Google's Ryan Babbush said: "There’s a lot of rather abstract mathematical problems where we can prove quantum computers give very, very large speed-ups.

“But a lot of the research community has been less focused on trying to match those more abstract quantum speed-ups to specific real-world applications, and to try to figure out how quantum computers could be used.”

The prize fund will be split into a grand prize of $3 million, which could be handed to up to three winners, $1 million shared with up to five runners-up and $50,000 for 20 semi-finalists.

Entrants don't have to prove their algorithm works, instead show how it can be applied.

Currently, quantum computers solve complex problems that ordinary computers or supercomputers can’t solve, or can’t solve quickly.