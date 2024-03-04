Apple could launch its next batch of products without its launch event.

In his latest PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman claimed a series of new devices are to be announced in the coming weeks, “but don’t expect a launch event.”

The tech journalist believes they will opt for an online and social media launch instead.

As for what is expected to launch, Gurman predicts a new Mac, iPad, Apple Pencil, and Magic Keyboard.

Meanwhile, Apple recently tightened iMessage's security to prevent future quantum computing hacking.

The PQ3 protocol is a brand new defence algorithm built by the tech giant to keep sensitive and critical data protected.

Apple wrote in a new blog post: “More than simply replacing an existing algorithm with a new one, we rebuilt the iMessage cryptographic protocol from the ground up.

“It will fully replace the existing protocol within all supported conversations this year.”

It works by generating encryption keys for an iMessage text, which is sent to Apple's servers, where a fresh key is made so that locks hackers out.

This is Apple's response to what is being dubbed "Q-Day", "The day quantum computers can render all current encryption methods meaningless", as per PC Mag's definition.