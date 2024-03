Sinead O'Connor's estate think she would have been "disgusted, hurt, and insulted" at "biblical devil" Donald Trump using her music at his rallies.

The former US president has used the late singer's version of 'Nothing Compares 2 U' in his campaigning to secure the Republican nomination to run for a second term in office this year but a joint statement from her estate and record label Chrysalis Records has demanded he "desist from using her music immediately."

The statement said: “Throughout her life, it is well known that Sinéad O’Connor lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness, and decency towards her fellow human beings.

“It was with outrage therefore that we learned that Donald Trump has been using her iconic performance of Nothing Compares 2 U at his political rallies.

“It is no exaggeration to say that Sinéad would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil’.

“As the guardians of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump and his associates desist from using her music immediately.”

Sinead - who died in July last year - previously insisted she was "convinced" Trump was "a Satanist".

She told Hot Press in 2020: "I actually do believe Donald Trump is the biblical Devil.

“I know this may sound extreme – I don’t really [care] what everyone else thinks – but I am convinced the man is actually a Satanist.

“I’m convinced of it. Klansmen were Satanists, it’s a satanic organisation. Whatever form it may exist in now, I don’t know and I don’t want to know, but its origins were satanic. All its rituals, everything about it.

"These people do exist. They’re butchers, bakers, candlestick makers. So why not the President of the United States of America? Did you ever read 'The Master And Margarita'? It’s a fantastic book by a guy called Mikhail Bulgakov, a Russian author. The Devil basically appears in Moscow because people start declaring there’s no God. He shows up and causes havoc all over Russia. But Trump is the Devil character in 'The Master And Margarita'.”