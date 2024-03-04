Ashley Tisdale's daughter learned the F-word from her nanny.

The 38-year-old actress has three-year-old Jupiter with husband Christopher French and revealed that she was putting the little one to bed one night when she suddenly came out with the profanity word which left her in fits of laughter.

She told People: "My nanny read it to her [without knowing]. And then I grabbed it one night until I realised what it was, so I just kept on reading, 'Go to sleep.' She goes, 'No, mama, no. It's go the f*** to sleep.' I was like, 'What the heck?' She has not said it since, but we were dying laughing."

Meanwhile, the former Disney Channel star was then asked when she last danced and revealed it was in the kitchen with her daughter as they had a "party" together to the soundtrack of 'Encanto' before admitting that she and her husband recently had a retreat to their Malibu home to reset.

She said: "I was in my kitchen with my daughter. She loves dancing so we always have a little dance party. I’m pretty sure it was to 'Encanto'. We have a place in Malibu, and my husband and I will go there and watch the sunset. We love taking in those moments and just being present."

Ashley - who shot to fame when she took on the role of Maddie Fitzpatrick on 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' and found further success as the all-singing, all-dancing Sharpay Evans in the 'High School Musical' trilogy - has not released any music since her third album 'Symptoms' in 2019 but is still a keen singer and thinks her daughter will follow in her footsteps.

She said: "Yesterday I was singing the song 'This Wish' from the 'Wish' movie in the car. My daughter sings nonstop. The fact that she knows all the words to songs is so wild. I think she’s destined to be a singer for sure."