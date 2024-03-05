Mama June Shannon rips up her personal diaries for the sake of her mental health.

The 44-year-old reality star used to spend days writing about the same issues that had gone on in her life before realising that it was no good for her because it was keeping her in the same negative mindset she was in before rather than helping her move on.

She told People: "I type out in my notes [on my phone] what was bothering me for the day. Some days I would cry about it, and then I would just erase it. If you want to journal, fine, but every day you have to tear it up. Because if you look back at that journal, you're just going to go back in the same mindset that you were [in] during that time.

"I started journaling a few years ago when I learned who June Shannon was for the first time [and] I do it [every] so often now. If yesterday's problems bother you tomorrow, still write about them until they don't bother you anymore.

"I really wrote about stuff for a month if they bothered me before, but I don't do it as much. I used to [do] it every night.

"I do it every once in a while now, but I promise you it lets so much stress just off your body, but you have to either tear it up and throw it away, or you have to delete it off your phone when you're done."

The former 'Here Comes Honey Boo Boo' star - who shot to fame alongside her family when her daughter Alana landed a reality show following a stint on 'Toddlers and Tiaras' - advised others that they do not need to talk about their problems out loud if they don't want to but insisted that after writing their thoughts down or typing them into a phone they have to get rid of them immediately.

She said: "A lot of people journal and they keep it to look back and I'm like, ‘No, that's why you're still where you're at. You don't have to tell nobody your problem. You don't have to tell if you don't want to tell nobody. You just tell yourself, but you have to delete it. You have to rip it up every single day."