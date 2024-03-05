Joe Jonas is reportedly "open" to the idea of Stormi Bree meeting his kids.

The 34-year-old singer has daughters Willa, three, and 20-month-old Delphine with ex-wife Sophie Turner but is thought to have been dating former beauty pageant winner Stormi, 33, in the months since they announced their split towards the end of last year and now an insider has claimed that things are "going really well" between them and they are getting "more serious" with each other.

A source told UsWeekly: "Joe is still dating Stormi and things are going really well. They haven’t used the love word yet, but they’ve been seeing each other for a few months now and have been getting more serious over the past several weeks. He hasn’t introduced his kids to Stormi yet, but if things continue going well like they have been, then he would definitely be open to them meeting sometime soon."

The former Disney Channel star has yet to speak out publicly about his relationship with Stormi but they were recently spotted kissing in public in photos obtained by Page Six.

Last October, Joe and former British-born actress Sophie - who tied the knot in 2019 - reached a temporary agreement regarding their daughters and released a statement about their future plans that would cover them up until January 2024.

The statement explained: "After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents.

Joe and Sophie announced their split via a joint statement posted to social media last September.

They said: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."