John Cena would advise Travis Kelce to think hard about any potential career change.

The 46-year-old actor was a wrestling champion before making the transition into Hollywood and explained that NFL star Travis Kelce - who is currently dating pop megastar Taylor Swift - wants to seek pastures new, he needs to consider the fact that any new skills won't come overnight.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I would inspire him to reflect on his journey. He didn't become a Super Bowl champion in a year. I bet he started playing football at a very young age. This is the one misconception that a lot of people have... 'You were born for this.' I was not. I worked very hard and suffered a lot of setbacks and looked ridiculous and had a lot of failures. But I have a lot of people supporting me, and I just never gave up.

"So my advice to Travis is, should he choose another skill, look at how [long] it took to be fluent in football. It's gonna take that long to be fluent in another skill. Just surround yourself with great teammates and good things will come from it."

Despite speculation that Travis could retire soon, the football player is under contract with the Kansas City Chiefs until 2026 and recently admitted that he has "no plans" to retire just yet, even though his celebrity status has given him a second career in entertainment that has seen him host 'Saturday Nght Live' and present the 'New Heights' podcast with his brother Jason.

During a press conference, he told reporters: "Whoever's not thinking about stuff down the road, I blame you. I have no reason to stop playing football. I love it, we still have success, and come in with the right mindset. I just love the challenge that it gives me every single day to try and be my best. Like I said, I have no desire to stop anytime soon.

"That's the point of the offseason. Being able to get out there and really find what you love to do and I've been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I've been enjoying doing, like getting on camera."