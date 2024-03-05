Selena Gomez "finally" feels like she's in "a good place".

The 31-year-old star is hoping to release a new album in 2024 after previously admitting her next record could be her last as she looks to focus on film and television, while her new material comes "from a place of confidence" representing the "joy and curiosity" she is currently feeling.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: "Part of me feels like I’m finally at a good place with everything in my life."

She spent some time living in Paris, France, which inspired her new single 'Love On', as she found herself able to "be a normal human being" in the City of Love.

She added: “I felt like I can be a normal human being there. I fell in love with everything about it and the life that I lived there for two months.”

Looking to the future, the 'Only Murders In The Building' star isn't quite so set on her next album being her final one, but she's keen to focus on other aspects of her career.

She explained: “I think it’s natural for people to take breaks, but I think for me, there is a whole other aspect to my life, pride and joy.

“I love film. I love TV. I just feel like I haven’t done a lot of the things that I want to do in that space.

"It’s not that it’s ‘no, never’ [to music], it’s more that I would like to explore that world a bit more and have the time to actually do that.”

In her personal life, Selena confirmed her romance with 35-year-old producer Benny Blanco, and she has recently admitted it is "really nice" to be dating someone who "understands" the showbiz world and has a lot of respect for her.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, she said: “Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you.

“And I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. But I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome.”