Léa Seydoux doesn't "feel comfortable" with the pressures of being a woman in Hollywood.

The 38-year-old French actress - who played Bond Girl Madeleine Swann in 007 blockbusters 'Spectre' and 'No Time To Die' has addressed the pressure female stars are under to preserve their looks to keep getting new roles, which she insisted isn't a problem in the European film industry.

She told Harper's Bazaar magazine: "The industry in America… I find it harsh on women. It’s hard for women to age.

"I don’t want to be afraid not to be desirable or to lose my contract. In America it’s economic, and when it becomes a matter of making money, you lose your freedom.

"I don’t feel comfortable with the fact that you have to tick all the boxes. Being a woman on screen is easier in Europe."

Léa is part of an all-star cast in Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune: Part Two' epic, and she has reflected on her transition from being a leading lady in France to taking on most supporting roles in the US.

She said: "I’m really satisfied with the parts I’m given... I’m not frustrated. It’s tough for someone who’s not totally American to lead a Hollywood film."

She admitted while she sees acting as "like a laboratory" and something she's not entirely comfortable with, performing does make her "feel alive".

And when it comes to fame, it's still something the star is figuring out, as she doesn't often get recognised in public.

She added: "Fame is really not something that interferes in my life. Sometimes I’m surprised when people look at me in the street.

"And then I’m like, 'Oh yes, I forgot. I’m famous,' but so many people don’t recognise me, it’s crazy. I can take the train or bus with no problem.

"People are like, 'What? Seydoux? How do you spell it?' They’ll put a C and I’m like, 'No, S! S!' They don’t know who I am."