'The Flash' star Grant Gustin and his wife are expecting their second child together.

The 34-year-old actor and physiotherapist Dr. LA Thoma Gustin - who have two-year-old daughter Juniper - took to Instagram to reveal they are in for an "exciting year".

In a joint post, the couple wrote: "shaping up to be an exciting year (sic)"

The pair also shared a family photo, in which LA lifted up her T-shirt to reveal her growing baby bump, while she was embraced by Grant - who is best known for portraying Barry Allen/ The Flash on The CW series - and Juniper.

Several stars congratulated the couple.

Grant's 'The Flash' co-star Danielle Panabaker commented: "Yay! Congratulations!!"

Danielle Nicolet, who also stars in the series, wrote: "Congrats you guys!! So happy for you!"

'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist posted: "Omg so exciting!!! Congrats to you guys! (sic)"

Grant and LA also took to social media in August 2021 following Juniper's birth, and admitted they were "absolutely obsessed" with the little one.

Alongside a snap of the youngster’s tiny feet, LA wrote on Instagram: "Juniper Grace Louise is here and mama and papa are absolutely obsessed.

"We will be very busy kissing and sniffing every inch of her until she is old enough to tell us it’s weird. (sic)”

The couple revealed their first pregnancy news on social media in February 2021, as they shared a photo of themselves and their three dogs with an ultrasound photo.

LA wrote: "Adding one more to the crew! The pups are thrilled."

Grant added: "Unbelievably exciting. As LA noted, the dogs obviously are too."