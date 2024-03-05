Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum "could not be more in love".

The 35-year-old actress and Channing, 43, began dating each other in 2021 and their romance remains as strong as ever.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Channing and Zoe are doing fantastic and could not be more in love."

The celebrity duo got engaged in 2023 and they're now looking forward to the next chapter in their lives.

The insider added: "They’re so thrilled about their engagement and to be taking this next step together."

Channing and Zoe never officially announced their engagement to the world. However, the news broke when Zoe was spotted wearing a sparkling engagement ring to Kendall Jenner's Halloween party in 2023.

The loved-up duo worked together on the upcoming thriller film 'Blink Twice', which Zoe directed.

And Zoe previously admitted that she's made a concerted effort to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

The actress-turned-director - who is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet - told GQ magazine: "You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can. So that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it."

Despite this, Zoe admitted that she relished the experience of working with Channing.

The Hollywood star also revealed that they both share a passion for film-making.

She shared: "He’s just a wonderful human.

"He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

What's more, Zoe believes their romance grew stronger as a result of working together.

She said: "I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger."