Nicholas Lyndhurst is reportedly set for a bigger role in 'Frasier'.

The 'Only Fools And Horses' legend was a hit with fan on the recent reboot of the iconic US sitcom - which sees Kelsey Grammer reprising his role as Dr. Frasier Crane - and now it's believed his character Alan Cornwall will be even more involved when filming resumes in 2025.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Viewers are fascinated by Alan and want to know more about him.

"Writers are discussing ideas surrounding his family and potentially bringing in new faces to aid his storylines."

While the team behind the show is keen to explore the character's background more, it turns out Jack Cutmore-Scott - who plays Frasier's son Freddy in the revival - is also keen.

He told the outlet: "I would love it if we met Alan's mum or his parents. I think that Maggie Smith would be perfect. If you're available, Maggie, just let us know."

Last month, Paramount announced it had renewed the 'Frasier' reboot for a second season.

Jeff Grossman, the executive vice president of programming at Paramount, said in a statement: "Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television.

"The new series introduced 'Frasier' to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey's truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We're so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for season season."

And veteran actor Kelsey - who first took on the role in legendary sitcom 'Cheers' - is excited for the future.

The 69-year-old actor added: "'Frasier' is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it.

"I'm delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount are on board for another season, and I can’t wait for the fans to see what we have in store!"