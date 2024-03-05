Kate Winslet is Jack Black's all-time "favourite" co-star.

The 54-year-old actor appeared alongside the Oscar-winning actress in the 2006 rom-com 'The Holiday', and Jack has revealed that he really relished the experience of working with Kate, 48.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he shared: "You know what? The first one that comes to mind - and I'm gonna say it just cause it's the first one that comes to mind - Kate Winslet ... and I'll tell you why.

"She was my favourite co-star I've ever had because when you look in her eyes, she was like really present.

"I feel like if you look into my eyes, you just see a shadow of a robot."

Jack made the comments shortly after Kate revealed that people still approach her in the street to talk about the 2006 movie.

The actress actually claimed that more people talk to her about 'The Holiday' and her appearance in the Ricky Gervais sitcom 'Extras' than they do about 'TItanic', James Cameron's record-breaking movie.

During an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Kate shared: "People come up to me in the street more about 'The Holiday' and the episode of 'Extras' that I did than 'Titanic'."

In recent years, there have been rumours of a sequel to the rom-com, which also starred Cameron Diaz and Jude Law.

But Kate previously insisted that she knew nothing about a potential sequel.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight' in 2022: "As far as I know, it's not true.

"I know, sadly it's not true. It would be so fun to see Miles and Iris get back together. I kind of imagine, like, how cute would their children be? …Tiny Jack Blacks running around everywhere."