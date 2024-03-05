Mckenna Grace has been cast in the psychological thriller ‘Straight Lies’.

The 17-year-old actress is set to star in and executive produce the flick that is being helmed by director Alex Kalymnios.

The movie is set in 1990 at the height of the hysteria of the war on drugs and is inspired by true events from screenwriter Ren Trella's life as a teenager.

The plot centres on a teenage girl falsely accused of drug use who is held against her will and must escape a cult-like drug rehab that is supported by the US Government, while her covert CIA agent father becomes so caught up in political influence that he is unaware of the danger she is in.

Mckenna said in a statement to Deadline: "I am so honored to bring this compelling story to the screen. After speaking with our amazing writer Ren and hearing her true story of what she endured and based the script, I knew this was going to be a heartbreaking, but necessary project to make."

Kalymnios added: "I am so honored to be directing this haunting and compelling story inspired by true events and I'm thrilled Mckenna Grace will be leading us through this shocking and emotional nightmare of one girl's fight to survive STRAIGHT."

Production on the film is scheduled to start this summer in North Carolina.

Mckenna stars in the 'Ghostbusters' franchise as Phoebe Spengler and was grateful to get the chance to learn from Bill Murray on the 2021 picture 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'.

She said: "I talked with Jason and Ivan (Reitman) both a lot, and while I was on set, I had Jason directing me, and I had Ivan directing me, and whenever Bill was on set, Bill was like a third director, so I was constantly getting advice and input on what to do. It was lovely."