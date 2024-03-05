Kumail Nanjiani has been cast in 'Only Murders In The Building'.

The 45-year-old actor - who has starred in the likes of 'Eternals' and 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' - is joining the show for its upcoming fourth season alongside returning stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

As reported by Variety, Kumail is set for a recurring role, although most details are being kept under wraps.

However, a source has teased that his character will be "integral" to the new season.

Meryl Streep is reprising her role from season three, while Kumail joins fellow newcomers Eugene Levy, Molly Shannon and Eva Longoria.

Plot details as a whole are scarce, but Mabel (Selena), Charles (Steve) and Oliver (Martin) are expecting to head to Los Angeles before returning to New York.

'Only Murders in the Building' has been a big success since the show premiered in 2021 - but Martin Short previously admitted to having some doubts about working with Selena.

The 73-year-old actor told PEOPLE: "The first day we shot, I had never met Selena. Because of COVID, we'd only Zoomed. And I was driving to work and I thought, 'I wonder what Selena's could be like? I mean, she could be a nightmare. She could be a pop princess nightmare'.

"Right away - from the first second we started to the make-up room - it was, like, fabulous."

Martin also revealed that he admires Selena's professional attitude.

He said: "[She's] so good, so talented, such a pro - it's fabulous."

Prior to that, Selena heaped praise on her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars.

The brunette beauty initially felt anxious about working with the likes of Martin and Steve Martin, but she ultimately relished the experience.

Selena, 31, told The Wrap: "Working with Steve and Marty, I was terrified at first, but relieved that comedy happened to be in my comfort zone. If anything, they’ve helped sharpen my skills."