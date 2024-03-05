Apple has dubbed the all-new Apple MacBook Air "the world’s best consumer laptop for AI".

Tim Cook's firm has unveiled the "intelligent features" coming to its new M3 chip-powered laptop, which is the slimmest model in the range, including "powerful camera features, real-time speech to text, translation, text predictions, visual understanding, accessibility features."

The M3 MacBook Air will also allow "optimised AI models" and can help with anything from math homework to image creation and video editing.

It will also support Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365, Canva, and Adobe Firefly.

A press release read: "With the transition to Apple silicon, every Mac is a great platform for AI. M3 includes a faster and more efficient 16-core Neural Engine, along with accelerators in the CPU and GPU to boost on-device machine learning, making MacBook Air the world’s best consumer laptop for AI. Leveraging this incredible AI performance, macOS delivers intelligent features that enhance productivity and creativity, so users can enable powerful camera features, real-time speech to text, translation, text predictions, visual understanding, accessibility features, and much more.

"With a broad ecosystem of apps that deliver advanced AI features, users can do everything from checking their homework with AI Math Assistance in Goodnotes 6, to automatically enhancing photos in Pixelmator Pro, to removing background noise from a video using CapCut. Combined with the unified memory architecture of Apple silicon, MacBook Air can also run optimized AI models, including large language models (LLMs) and diffusion models for image generation locally with great performance. In addition to on-device performance, MacBook Air supports cloud-based solutions, enabling users to run powerful productivity and creative apps that tap into the power of AI, such as Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365, Canva, and Adobe Firefly."

The tech giant is planning to launch a number of generative AI features later this year.

Meanwhile, Apple is also working on a more robust version of its digital assistant Siri.