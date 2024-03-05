Elon Musk is being sued - again - this time by former Twitter chiefs for unpaid severance amounting to $128 million (£100 million).

Ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, chief legal counsel Vijaya Gadde, and general counsel Sean Edgett have claimed they were “fired without reason” when the billionaire businessman bought Twitter, which he rebranded as X, for $44 billion in 2022.

According to the lawsuit filed on Monday (04.03.24), they claim they were informed they had been fired for a "fake cause" of “gross negligence and willful misconduct” and that there is no proof.

The document read: “Because Musk decided he didn’t want to pay plaintiffs’ severance benefits, he simply fired them without reason, then made up fake cause and appointed employees of his various companies to uphold his decision."

They have accused the Tesla and SpaceX founder of abusing "his wealth and power to run roughshod over anyone who disagrees with him."

It continued: “Under Musk’s control, Twitter has become a scofflaw, stiffing employees, landlords, vendors, and others.

“Musk doesn’t pay his bills, believes the rules don’t apply to him, and uses his wealth and power to run roughshod over anyone who disagrees with him."

The fired executives believe it “is part of a larger pattern of refusing to pay Twitter’s former employees the benefits and other compensation they are due.”

Musk is yet to comment on the latest lawsuit he's facing.

However, there have been several more cases brought against him by former Twitter employees.

Musk was recently dealt the blow that he will have to forfeit his $55.8 billion payout after a judge ruled in favour of a Tesla shareholder.

Meanwhile, Musk just sued OpenAI and its chief executive Sam Altman for alleged breach of contract.

He filed a lawsuit against the ChatGPT creator after he helped found the company in 2015.

Through his lawyers, Musk claims they started the non-profit for the "benefit of humanity" and that they care more about profits, and suggesting it breaks a contractual agreement.

The SpaceX founder stepped down as a board member back in 2018.

Musk has since set up a startup for his own rival, xAI, which he is seeking investors for.