Instagram now allows users to edit their DMs (Direct Messages) - but only within 15 minutes of posting.

The ability to write a private message has been possible since 2013, but it's only now the Meta-owned social media app is making it possible to make changes to text, be it with a time restriction.

It works by simply holding down on the message and selecting “edit” from the drop down menu.

Another feature has also launched where you can pin up to three of your favourite DMs to the top of your personal feed.

Elsewhere, there are new DM themes and the ability to save stickers.

Meanwhile, Meta's X (Twitter) rival Threads is testing two of their "most requested" features with a limited number of people.

The social media app wants to bring a save drafts and camera that is available to use when composing a post to its platform.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared to his Threads page: "Testing more of your most requested features with a small number of people…beginning today, we’re testing the ability to save a draft to Threads by swiping down on your post, as well as a native camera that opens directly in the composer. Hope this makes it easier to quickly share an idea, or come back to it later."