Caprice felt "no connection" with Fred Durst - despite being flown to New York for their first date.

The 52-year-old former model has opened up on the Limp Bizkit rock star's offer to fly her from London to New York on a first-class flight after they met at the MTV Awards back in 2001.

Appearing on the 'My Dirty Laundry' podcast, she said: "Oh, it was a bit vacuous, you know, the conversation.

"He's a really nice guy. A super nice guy, but there was just no connection."

Caprice admitted she was surprised by his offer after speaking to him for hours at the ceremony before jetting back to London.

She recalled: "Oh it was so long ago. But do you remember Limp Bizkit? This guy called Fred Durst, he and I were kind of vibing ... I was presenting an award and we were talking all night.

"My publicist looked at me and he said, 'Cap, it's seven o'clock, you have a flight in an hour and a half' and I'm like, 'OK Fred, see you later'.

"I got on the plane back to London and collapsed afterwards and then I got this text from Fred, saying, 'I hope you don't mind, I got your number, but I have a first-class ticket to come to New York. Let's have lunch.'

"I was like 'So what? Are you joking?' And you know, back then I was of the mindset that I could do everything myself. I didn't need anyone to buy me anything."

However, she was ultimately swayed and decided to hop on the flight to go for lunch with the 'Rollin' hitmaker before travelling back home after their meal.

She added: "But even so, I did ... I got on the plane and I went and had lunch with him and I realised he wasn't for me and then I got back on the plane and came back to London.

"At least I definitely don't have any 'what if' moments from it. I did quite a lot in the past."