Shannen Doherty clashed with Jennie Garth after she played a prank on the set of 'Beverly Hills, 90210'.

The 52-year-old actress has revealed that she came to blows with her former co-star, after a prank triggered an argument that then spiralled out of control.

Shannen said on her 'Let’s Be Clear' podcast: "She was calling it ‘Pants Down Day’ where she would pull the pants on some of the crew members in a funny way but some of them were getting pretty annoyed with it.

"And then I reversed it and I said, ‘Skirt up day’. And she always wore the men's Calvin Klein boxer shorts under her clothes. So I didn't think it was that big of a deal. And so I did ‘Skirt Up Day’ and oh, my God, she lost it on me and I was just not in the mood to back down."

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Shannen claimed that a "really horrible marriage" influenced her exit from 'Beverly Hills, 90210'.

The actress played Brenda Walsh on the hit TV series between 1990 and 1994, and Shannen admitted that issues in her personal life led to her unprofessional behaviour.

Speaking to her former co-star Jason Priestley on the 'Let's Be Clear' podcast, she explained: "I was in a really horrible marriage, and there were things that were transpiring in that marriage that made it really hard for me to be on time for work. And I know that that became a very big problem for the rest of you, as it should be."

Shannen was married to Ashley Hamilton during her stint on the TV show, and the actress wishes she could've had an honest conversation with the show's producers before her exit.

She said: "It wasn't anybody's responsibility by mine, but I sort of wish I would have been sat down and sort of looked at and said, 'Listen, the end result is going to be this, you are going to get fired and none of us are willing to put up with it anymore.'"