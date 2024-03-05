Yuzu has agreed to pay Nintendo $2.4 million in damages in response to the company's recent lawsuit.

Information about the 'Super Mario Bros.' developer's legal action against Tropic Haze emerged last week, with the Japanese firm claiming that the Switch emulator facilitated piracy "at a colossal scale" - leading to more than a million copies of 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' being illegally downloaded ahead of its release last year.

Yuzu has now agreed to pay a substantial fee in damages and will stop all operations immediately following the resolution.

It read: "Nintendo of America Inc. and Tropic Haze LLC, by and through their undersigned counsel, hereby consent to judgment in favor of Nintendo, and jointly move the Court to enter monetary relief in the sum of US $2,400,000.00 in favor of Nintendo and against Defendant."

In a follow-up post to social media, Tropic Haze announced they would be shutting down their services and insisted they never intended to pirate Nintendo’s titles.

The post read: "Yuzu and its team have always been against piracy. We started the projects in good faith, out of passion for Nintendo and its consoles and games, and were not intending to cause harm.

"But we see now that because our projects can circumvent Nintendo’s technological protection measures and allow users to play games outside of authorised hardware, they have led to extensive piracy.

"In particular, we have been deeply disappointed when users have used our software to leak game content prior to its release and ruin the experience for legitimate purchasers and fans.

"We have come to the decision that we cannot continue to allow this to occur. Piracy was never our intention, and we believe that the piracy of video games and on video game consoles should end.

"Effective today, we will be pulling our code repositories offline, discontinuing our Patreon accounts and Discord servers, and soon, shutting down our websites. We hope our actions will be a small step toward ending piracy of all creators’ works."