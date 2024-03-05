Martin and Roman Kemp are facing off in the ‘OREO x PAC-MAN Playoff’.

The father-and-son broadcasting duo have stepped into the ring to decide who is the ultimate ‘PAC-MAN’ champion, and have challenged the nation to settle their own rivalries over the 80s gaming classic by scanning the special edition ‘Oreo’ cookies to unlock the exclusive game.

Spandau Ballet star Martin said: "I loved playing ‘PAC-MAN’ in the ‘80s, that’s nearly 40 years of this game in my life and there was no way I was going to take it lying down, even if he has had video games his whole life. He [Roman] put up a good fight, but we can’t have these young’uns beating us in the game of our generation."

Fans also have the chance to win a number of prizes, including a custom special edition ‘OREO PAC-MAN’ arcade machine by tagging a competitor under the Kemps’ battle video on @OREOUKI.

Radio and TV host Roman added: "Dad and I love a good battle with each other, so we couldn’t wait to compete in the ‘OREO x PAC-MAN Playoffs’. Whilst Dad was around in the ‘80s for the original ‘PAC-MAN’, I definitely brought my A game and am happy with my score. Why not get involved and see if you can take the top spot and win incredible prizes."