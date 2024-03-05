Catherine, Princess of Wales’ uncle Gary Goldsmith has used his appearance on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ to hail her as “simply perfect”.

Businessman Gary Goldsmith, 58, is said to have caused shockwaves among the royal family after being announced as one of the new contestants on the ITV reality show.

But he used his introductory video on the series, which launched on Monday (04.03.24) night, to gush about his first meeting with his royal niece, 42, and her husband Prince William, 41, saying: “I’m Gary Goldsmith, the uncle to the future Queen of our country.

“Catherine is the current Princess of Wales. She is simply perfect.

“The first time I met William, Catherine was cooking, and William said, ‘Hi, do you want a cup of tea?’”

Gary admitted people regularly see him as a “bit of a bad boy”, but added it would be “lovely to put the record straight”.

But he said “winding people up” is probably his “favourite hobby” – and confessed he is an “absolute nightmare to live with”.

Gary’s appearance on ‘CBB’ has been slammed by some critics, who say it will make Catherine’s recovery from abdominal surgery last month even harder.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier was quoted by Mail Online saying Gary will likely go into the ‘CBB’ house “determined to only say nice things” about Catherine and William, but warned that may change “after several days” on the show.

Gary has reportedly told friends he has no intention of embarrassing the royal couple during his time on the show – but he has slammed William’s younger brother Harry, 39, for having a pop at his sibling in his memoir ‘Spare’.

Phil added: “The last thing the Princess of Wales needs at the moment is for her uncle to be talking about her on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

“And I’m not surprised at reports her mother Carole is not happy with her brother being in the house.

“I’m sure he will go in there determined to only say nice things about her and William as he has in the past.

“And he probably intends to criticise Harry and Meghan if he gets the chance. But after several days his tongue may loosen and he may say things he later regrets.”