Dakota Johnson is "open" to becoming a mother.

The 34-year-old actress - who has been dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin since 2017 - has admitted she is keen to live life to its fullest and she likes the idea of having children because it would be a "magical" and "wild experience".

Speaking to Bustle magazine, she explained: "I'm so open to that [motherhood]. I've gotten to this place where I really want to experience everything that life has to offer. And especially being a woman, I'm like, 'What a magical... thing to do. What a crazy, magical, wild experience

"If that's meant to happen to me, I'm totally down for it.

"I’ve been really tripping out recently like, we’re not here for very long. There’s so much to eat up and learn and grow from and experience and feel ... And then I'm like, 'We're not here for very long, so if I'm meant to be a mother, bring it on'."

Dakota is close to Chris' kids Apple, 19, and Moses, 17, from his marriage to Gwyneth Paltrow and she insisted she adores the teens, telling the publication: "I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart."

Dakota previously opened up about her future plans in an interview with Marie Claire back 2016, revealing she finds the idea of a traditional family "enticing" after growing up with famous parents Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson.

She told the publication: "The idea of being at home and picking up kids from school and cooking dinner and then the husband comes home – there’s something that seems really nice to me ’cause I never had that growing up.

"And it seems so enticing. But in my mind, I'm like, Well, I'll just play that in a movie and go about my own life, bizarre as it is."