Kristen Stewart knows how to use her "feminine wilds" to find acting jobs.

The 33-year-old actress believes her personality has been "created" by the world she inhabits and that she understands how to "appeal" to other people.

Kristen - who is bisexual - explained to 'Extra': "I knew how to sort of use my feminine wilds to get like jobs.

"I’m created by the world that we live in, which is a patriarchal world and so I know how to appeal and it never felt like a lie because I am a pretty fluid person.

"I think some people are, kind of like more distinctly, you know, preferentially succinct whereas I'm a little more all over the place and I think that that helped."

Kristen believes that her femininity has boosted her career.

However, she hopes that attitudes in the movie industry will evolve over the coming years.

The Hollywood star said: "If I looked more butch or if I looked you know like somebody who wouldn't want to, maybe have sex with a man, I maybe wouldn't have like done as well in my career ... that's a bummer and hopefully not the case forever."

Kristen stars in the new romantic thriller 'Love Lies Bleeding', which centres on the relationship between a reclusive gym manager and an ambitious bodybuilder.

The actress - who plays the part of Lou, the gym manager - relished her part in the movie.

She shared: "I was like gleefully skipping through this experience. I had a really very, very good time playing Lou.

"She like is a sort of insecure cool guy, who also just wants to be like loved and hugged. There's just something kind of like a little slap happy, nothing matters, irreverent and then you're like, ‘Watch this guy fall in love really hard.' Lou is somebody who, you kind of love, and maybe really hate in turns."