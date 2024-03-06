Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah was diagnosed with a potentially life-threatening pregnancy complication shortly before she gave birth.

The 83-year-old actor and his 30-year-old film producer partner welcomed a son named Roman Pacino in June 2023, and Noor has now revealed she was left terrified after doctors told her she had HELLP Syndrome - a rare condition which affects the liver and can cause seizures during or shortly after giving birth.

She told Vogue Arabia she wasn't allowed to be alone with her son in the days after he arrived amid fears she could suddenly have a seizure, but it's made her even more grateful to be a mum. She said: "Becoming a mom – to be honest – it’s greater than I ever could imagine.

"Roman has just been the greatest gift from God, a thousand times better than what I ever thought he would be. Every day I look at him, I just know I’m so blessed. I say Mashallah, because I’m a little superstitious."

However, the medical scare meant she felt unable to enjoy her pregnancy. She said: "When I look back on it now, I wish I could have enjoyed my pregnancy more."

During the interview, Noor also opened up about her romance with Pacino, revealing they met at a dinner in Los Angeles and later crew close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She explained: "Al lives down the street from my house and we started spending every day together, playing chess and watching movies. It was like film school with Al Pacino."

Opening up about how their relationship blossomed, she added: "I guess it just became something more".

Despite reports Al and Noor had split in September, a representative for the actor told People at the time the couple is "still together" and had mutually agreed to custody arrangements regarding Roman.

Al also has three adult children – daughter Julie Marie with his acting coach ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant and twins Anton and Olivia with his ex Beverly D’Angelo.