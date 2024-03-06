Denise Richards' children showed "no interest" in her career - until they discovered she starred in 'Friends'.

The 53-year-old actress - who has daughters Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and Eloise, 12, whom she welcomed through adoption - revealed that her children were totally oblivious to the fact that she guest-starred in 'Friends' in 2001.

During an appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Mark', Denise - who played Ross and Monica Geller's cousin, Cassie Geller - shared: "They’re like, ‘When did you do that?’ I’m like, ‘Before you were born!'

"Right and it’s so funny because my kids had no interest in knowing anything [about my career], they didn’t care, but I think they saw me on a TikTok with the hair thing and they were like [excited], ‘You were on 'Friends'!?’ I was like, ‘Yeah!'"

Meanwhile, Denise previously revealed that she doesn't regret her marriage to Charlie.

The actress separated from the Hollywood star in 2006, when she was six months pregnant with their second daughter - but Denise doesn't regret her decision to tie the knot.

Denise told the 'Divorced Not Dead' podcast: "I don’t regret my marriage to Charlie. Because I really do believe that he and I were brought together to have our daughters."

Despite this, Denise decided to separate from Charlie - who struggled with drug and alcohol abuse - because she wouldn't want her daughters to be married to a similar man.

The TV star - who was married to Charlie between 2002 and 2006 - said: "I said to myself: 'Would I want my daughters to be married to this man?' No offence to him but it’s true."