Kylie Jenner has launched her own drinks company.

The 26-year-old make-up mogul has taken to social media to announce the launch of Sprinter, a canned vodka soda cocktail, which will officially launch in the US on March 21.

Kylie posted a promo video on her Instagram page, and she captioned the clip: "@drinksprinter 3.21 (sic)"

The brunette beauty said in a statement: "Sprinter is my answer to the growing consumer demand for quality canned cocktails - we’re adding to a market dominated by only a few players with an incredibly delicious vodka soda in a can.

"Not only does Sprinter have a unique bold branding that captures the feeling of fun with your friends, it is also the best tasting vodka soda I’ve ever tried - and I’ve tried a lot. I can’t wait for people to taste it for themselves."

Kylie previously revealed that she feels motivated by "haters".

The reality star is aware of what's said about her online, and Kylie uses criticism as a motivation.

Kylie - who has enjoyed huge success with her Kylie Cosmetics brand - told Interview magazine: "I make notes if I’m getting inspiration. I’m online a lot. Also the haters fuel me."

Kylie has maintained a very close relationship with her siblings, and she regards her family as an important part of her own success.

She said: "We can’t really take space because we work together. But at the end of the day, we are all obsessed with each other and would probably choose each other as friends if we weren’t family."

Kylie also acknowledges that she has an "amazing platform" for her brands.

She shared: "I’ve had such an amazing platform and I choose to put in the work. I could have been handed the same gift and decided not to do anything with it, but I took advantage of this amazing opportunity."