Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has been branded a "stick in the spokes" for the royal family because she "creates drama" and "rewrites history".

The comments were made by Gary Goldsmith - the uncle of Catherine, Princess of Wales - after he joined the cast of UK reality TV show 'Celebrity Big Brother' this week with the 58 year old claiming Prince Harry's wife ruined the Duke of Sussex's relationship with his brother William, Prince of Wales and sister-in-law Catherine.

Shortly after arriving in the 'CBB' house, Gary said: "So I have an opinion that Harry was really, really really loved and when they were a threesome, so Kate, William and Harry they got really comfortable together.

"Then suddenly there's an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama that I don't genuinely think is there, and rewrites the history, saying they're unhappy with us and I just don't think that's fair."

He went on to add the family rift has been worsened by Meghan and Harry's public truth-telling about the royal family, which has included TV interviews, a Netflix special and Harry's tell-all book 'Spare'.

Gary added: "I mean you can't throw your family under the bus in such a dramatic style, then write books about it and expect to be invited round for Christmas."

Meghan and Harry stepped back from their duties as senior royals and moved to California where they are raising their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet.

During his time in the house, Gary went on to ask fellow contestant Sharon Osbourne - who spent years living in the US - how Meghan and Harry have been received in the States.

Sharon replied: "In the beginning, they were very very well received. They don’t understand it, but they do love it, you know? But it’s dwindling, dwindling, dwindling and there’s been some deals that they have done that haven’t worked well."