The Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro is finally getting the Lying Down Mode.

The v63 software update is starting to roll out over the coming weeks and two of the features are the lying down mode and new parent-controlled payment method.

Users of the mixed-reality headset will find the mode under the ‘Experimental Settings’ tab, where they can select ‘Use Apps While Lying Down’.

No word yet on whether it will be available on the Meta Quest 3.

Meanwhile, Meta has joined forces with LG Electronics to “expedite” its plans for extended reality (XR) and AI.

Mark Zuckerberg recently met with the South Korean electronics giant's bosses to discuss its proposed XR “device developments.”

The aim is to “combine the strengths of both companies across products, content, services and platforms” to innovate in the “burgeoning virtual space” of XR, which combines augmented, mixed and virtual reality with the real world.

LG CEO William Cho was impressed by the Meta Quest 3 virtual reality headset and its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

The firm said: “LG envisions that by bringing together Meta’s platform with its own content/service capabilities from its TV business, a distinctive ecosystem can be forged in the XR domain."