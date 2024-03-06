TikTok: Get paid for creating longer videos

Published
2024/03/06 12:00 (GMT)

TikTok is encouraging creators to create videos longer than a minute.

The Creator Rewards Program - formerly known as the Creativity Program - will only pay for clips more than 60 seconds long as more ads can be shown.

TikTok - which is owned by China's ByteDance - said: "The Creator Rewards Program will continue rewarding high-quality, original content over a minute long with an optimized rewards formula focused on 4 key areas: originality, play duration, search value and audience engagement."

TikTok has found total creator revenue increased "by 250 per cent within the last 6 months, and the number of creators making $50,000 each month" has nearly doubled.

What's more, TikTok is to allow content creators who don't go live to have the opportunity to work on paid content.

The video-sharing giant wrote: "In the coming weeks, eligible creators can sign up to access a new way to strengthen their community with added value through exclusive content and benefits, while providing their most engaged communities an opportunity to connect even deeper with their favorite creators."

© BANG Media International

tiktok bytedance socialmedia influencers

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended