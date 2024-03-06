TikTok is encouraging creators to create videos longer than a minute.

The Creator Rewards Program - formerly known as the Creativity Program - will only pay for clips more than 60 seconds long as more ads can be shown.

TikTok - which is owned by China's ByteDance - said: "The Creator Rewards Program will continue rewarding high-quality, original content over a minute long with an optimized rewards formula focused on 4 key areas: originality, play duration, search value and audience engagement."

TikTok has found total creator revenue increased "by 250 per cent within the last 6 months, and the number of creators making $50,000 each month" has nearly doubled.

What's more, TikTok is to allow content creators who don't go live to have the opportunity to work on paid content.

The video-sharing giant wrote: "In the coming weeks, eligible creators can sign up to access a new way to strengthen their community with added value through exclusive content and benefits, while providing their most engaged communities an opportunity to connect even deeper with their favorite creators."