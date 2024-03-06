'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' bosses have promised "a high-energy, interactive story-driven experience".

Outright Games and Paramount Game Studios have shared the first look at the upcoming 3D brawler platformer, which will arrive on consoles and PC later in 2024.

Following on from Paramount's 2023 blockbuster movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem', the upcoming game will see players joined Leonardo, Raphael, Donatella and Michelangelo as they take on "a formidable new wave of mutants".

You'll have to unlock the "ancient secrets of ninjutsu" to tackle the heroes' "toughest battle yet", which will let gamers explore the city, sewers and skyscrapers of New York City either solo in two player local co-up.

The game will feature NYC's fave boroughs, and each will have their own "unique personality".

The synopsis reads: "In 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed', after finally being accepted into society and pursuing their dream of attending a regular high school, the Turtles’ newfound happiness is abruptly interrupted by a new wave of mutants causing unrest across New York City.

"Players take control of the four masked heroes, each with their own unique playstyle, as they traverse the sewers and city streets of New York.

"With an immersive world to explore both above and below ground, meet familiar faces as the ragtag heroes in a half shell gear up to delight fans at home with their chaotic capers.

"Players can get ready to order in a pizza and adventure solo or team up with a friend in two player local co-op mode later this year."

A Heartful of Games is developing the title, having previously worked on the likes of 'DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms'.

Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games, said in a statement: “We’re delighted to be continuing our collaboration with Paramount to deliver an exhilarating new chapter in the incredible universe of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'.

"As a franchise that started in comic books and rocketed into a global phenomenon, we couldn’t be more excited to offer fans, new and old, a high-energy, interactive story-driven experience.

"We’re looking forward to sharing more of the dynamic universe we’ve created alongside A Heartful of Games in the coming months.”

And Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media at Paramount, added: “Following the incredible success of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem', we're excited to collaborate with Outright Games to bring the Turtles universe to life.

"As the franchise celebrates its 40th anniversary and continues to attract new fans, we can’t wait to see gamers dive into the world of the most recent film in this fantastic new game."