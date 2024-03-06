Dame Helen Mirren has been honoured with her own Barbie doll.

The Oscar-winning actress and pop star are Kylie Minogue are among eight famous women who have had dolls made in their likeness to mark the beloved toy's 65th anniversary year and to recognise their achievements as "Female Storytellers".

Helen said of the honour: "It's a very special thing and something I can add to my list of my favourite achievements - becoming a Dame of the British Empire, having an Oscar, having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and having my own Barbie."

Helen's doll is dressed in a cornflower blue outfit - with matching hair - which is a recreation of a gown she wore on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in France last year and the Barbie is clutching an Oscar statuette representing her Best Actress win for 'The Queen'.

Helen added: "The intricacy and detail of the doll is extraordinary; I love that the Barbie doll is wearing one of my favourite ever red carpet looks, and it was the first time I’d ever had blue hair, and it felt so exciting.

"I like to embrace theatrical fashion and the joy that having fun with fashion can bring, and I think that this joy should be age-less. And the cherry on top of the cake is my doll having a miniature Oscar. It is an absolutely perfect reproduction."

As well as Helen and Kylie Minogue, other dolls have been made for singer Shania Twain, actress Viola Davis and model Nicole Fujita as well as comedian/ activist Enissa Amani, moviemaker Lila Aviles and content creator Maira Gomez.

Krista Berger, senior vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls, said: "Barbie’s story has never been just about her. It’s about the countless young girls she’s inspired, and the millions of stories she helped them imagine along the way. For the past 65 years, Barbie has used her global platform to empower the next generation to dream big, explore their limitless potential, and direct their own narrative to shape their future. As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we recognise over six decades of stories Barbie has helped write and the doll that continues to give everyone the opportunity to dream – and dream big."

Previous Barbies have been made for famous women including tennis player Naomi Osaka, Olympic skateboarder Sky Brown, COVID vaccine developer Professor Sarah Gilbert and boxer Nicola Adams.