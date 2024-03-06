Kelly Osbourne's relationship with Slipknot star Sid Wilson turned romantic "really naturally" after years of friendship.

'The Osbournes' star, 39, has revealed she first met the musician at her dad Ozzy's music event Ozzfest when she was just 13 and he was in his early 20s and they went on to become pals as the years went by but she had "no idea" he had developed a crush on her back in 2013 until four years ago when he invited her to one of his gigs and they started "hanging out more".

During an episode of 'The Osbournes' podcast, Kelly explained: "We first met when I was a kid, and I think we only saw ever each other as kids. We were just friends, because there was a seven-year age difference and back then, that was a huge, huge gap. I was 13 years old, and he was in his early 20s."

After years of friendship, they ran into each other again in 2013 and Sid, 47, started developing romantic feelings for her.

Kelly added: "I think it was 2013 - maybe a bit before that - I ran into Sid when he had his record shop on Melrose [in Los Angeles]. And that’s when he decided that he liked me. I didn’t know this."

However, they were still just friends until four years ago when Sid invited Kelly to watch a Slipknot concert. She went on to say: " I went to the show, still had no idea that he liked me, and then we just started talking more and hanging out more, and it happened really naturally.

"It wasn't, like, forced. Because we had been friends for so long and known each other for so long, there was a sense of comfortability that I’ve never had with anyone else."

Kelly went on to joke: "I was never going to come home with anyone normal."

The pair went public with their relationship in 2022 and they welcomed a son named Sidney in October of that year.